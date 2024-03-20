Gauchos head coach Bonnie Henrickson retires after lengthy career in women’s basketball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bonnie Henrickson is calling it a career after almost four decades in women's basketball including 27 years as a head coach.

Henrickson has been the head coach of the UCSB Gauchos for the past nine seasons and she announced her retirement in a press release.

"I want to thank Chancellor Yang, John McCutcheon and Kelly Barsky for giving me the opportunity to be the head coach at UC Santa Barbara," said Henrickson. "It has been an honor to be the caretaker of such a storied program over the last nine years. I am grateful for the players, coaches and staff who committed to the work it takes to achieve success. I will be a Gaucho for life!"

"Looking back at my coaching over the last 38 years is a humbling adventure. I have worked with the most talented, competitive and high-achieving young women and feel very fortunate to have been involved in a game that I have loved for so long. I am blessed to have so many colleagues, fans and donors that have impacted my life in such a positive way. I leave the profession with "family" all over the country and overseas to share stories and amazing memories with."

Henrickson collected 121 wins in her time with UCSB and led the Gauchos to two Big West Tournament championship game appearances. She ranks third all-time in program history in wins and winning percentage.

"Bonnie has played an integral role in the growth of women's basketball nationally," UCSB Director of Athletics Kelly Barsky said. "I'm deeply inspired by and appreciative of her dedication, service and commitment to developing and supporting student-athletes as well as caring for the community throughout her career including her nine seasons leading our Gaucho program. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to serve with and learn from Bonnie. with mixed emotions, we celebrate her tremendous accomplishments and impact on and off the court. Thank you, Coach Bonnie."

Before UCSB Henrickson coached for 11 seasons at the University of Kansas where she led the Jayhawks to two Sweet 16 appearances and five WNIT appearances. Including a WNIT Finals appearance in the 2008-09 season. Before her time in Lawrence, Henrickson spent her first seven years at Virginia Tech guiding the Hokies to five NCAA Tournament appearances and reaching the Sweet 16 in just her second season at the helm of the program. Henrickson secured 465 wins over her 27-year career producing a .553 winning percentage along the way. In total Henrickson reached the NCAA Tournament seven times over her illustrious career.

UCSB will conduct a national search to find a replacement.

(UCSB Athletics contributed to this article)