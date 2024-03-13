Gauchos can’t complete second half comeback and lose first round game at Big West Tournament

HENDERSON, Nevada. - The Gauchos erased all but one point of a 20-point halftime deficit but they could never quite catch Long Beach State and lost 90-75 in a first round Big West Tournament game.

Alexis Whitfield scored a career-high 30 points and fellow senior Alyssa Marin added 21 but UCSB ends the season on a 7-game losing streak.

At one point in the season the Gauchos were 6-1 in the Big West and 12-5 overall but they finish the season a disappointing 16-15.

"In February you either get better or worse, and we got worse," said a dejected Gauchos head coach Bonnie Henrickson.

"I am proud of the fight that we did show today," began Whitfield. "Because a 20-point deficit is hard to want to keep playing and trying to chop that down."

Long Beach State had back-to-back 27 point quarters to open the game and led 54-34 at halftime.

But Whitfield scored 11 third quarter points and when Zoe Borter beat the buzzer with a made jumper the Gauchos were down just 65-62 heading into the fourth quarter.

Whitfield opened the fourth quarter with her final 2 points of the game and UCSB pulled within 65-64.

But Long Beach regained control of the game and pulled away for the win.

Long Beach had 7 players score in double figures with Savannah Tucker leading the way with 17 points.