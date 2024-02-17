SB Dons come up just short in road semifinal game at Bosco Tech

ROSEMEAD, Calif. - It looked like Santa Barbara High School star Luke Zuffelato was going to will the Dons to another heart-pounding playoff win.

But this time the Dons could not complete the comeback as they lost 59-57 at Don Bosco Tech in a CIF-SS Division 3A semifinal boys basketball game.

Trailing most of the game, the star junior Zuffelato gave the Dons their first lead of the game 44-43 on a three-point shot with 6:50 to play.

The Tigers responded and led 51-46 at the five minute mark.

But Zuffelato led the Dons back on a few hard drives to the basket and his three-point shot with 1:45 to play gave Santa Barbara their biggest lead of the game at 57-53.

Zuffelato finished with a game-high 34 points.

Bosco Tech surged back in front on a three-pointer by Darius Benitez and an inside bucket from Ryan Osborne who tallied a team-high 21 points.

With 15.8 seconds left Santa Barbara had the ball down by 2 points.

Earlier in the week Zuffelato had closed out the Dons quarterfinal comeback with two late three-pointers against top-seed San Clemente, and he had the ball with time winding down again.

But the Tigers were ready for his drive and they swarmed him and as he started to fall backwards in the lane he managed to get the ball in the direction of guard Tobin Shyrock who tracked it down but his three-point shot was partially blocked and time expired.

As Bosco Tech celebrated at midcourt, Shyrock fell to the floor.

The Dons were battling uphill all game as they trailed 19-12 after the first quarter and 31-26 at the break.

They entered the fourth quarter down just 41-39.

Will Harman scored all 9 of his points in the second half and Shyrock added 7 points.

"That's a very gritty team that we played and so are we," said Dons head coach Greg Zuffelato. "It was a great battle of tough minded players and I told them I am so proud of them, they battled against all odds. One call here or there we win the game."

The Dons (24-8) are out of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs but their season will continue as they will play in the upcoming CIF-State Playoffs.