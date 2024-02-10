Skip to Content
49ers receiver Jauan Jennings talks Super Bowl with Mike Klan at team hotel

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings talks Super Bowl with Mike Klan
LAS VEGAS, Nevada. - You never know who is going to make the big play in the Super Bowl and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is plenty capable and ready if the pass comes his way in Sunday's big game against Kansas City.

In four seasons with the 49ers, the receiver out of Tennessee has caught 78 passes and scored 7 touchdowns.

Jennings said the team has been locked in and working hard to make sure they have no regrets come Sunday.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

