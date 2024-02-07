Former VC star Jaylen Watson is back in Super Bowl going for another ring

LAS VEGAS, Nevada. - Jaylen Watson is already a Super Bowl champion but the Kansas City Chiefs defensive back wants more.

"I just want to hold that trophy up another time," said Watson as he sat down with Sports Director Mike Klan at the Chiefs hotel.

The 25-year old Watson is only in his second season in the NFL but a win in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday against San Francisco will make him already a 2-time champion.

"I am just super blessed," began Watson. "Humble to be here, I mean I know how hard it is to get here and what it takes and how many people that have never reached this point in their career."

Watson is no stranger to winning titles.

He was a defensive star in 2018 leading Ventura College to a Southern California Championship.

He had 9 tackles against Riverside in the title game.

"In those two years I was there we were so talented," smiled Watson. "So many players on those teams had the potential to be in this league but you know the cards don't always play out. Practice was really the hard part, going against each other whether you were a starter or second string, there was talent everywhere."

Watson is now part of a talented Kansas City Chiefs defense that is one of the top-ranked units in all of football.

"We are a close-knit group," said Watson of the Chiefs defense. "Everyone plays with effort and just tries to do their 1/11th on the field. It is hard to get credit when you are on a team with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce because they are so great at what they do but we eventually want people to respect us and what better way to show it than in the Super Bowl."