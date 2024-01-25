Dons get revenge and pull into first place tie with Oxnard in Channel League

OXNARD, Calif. - Finn Whipps embraced his teammates as the final buzzer ended as Santa Barbara High School handed Oxnard a rare league loss to move into a first place tie with the Yellowjackets in the Channel League race.

The Dons defeated Oxnard 57-46 to pull into a first place tie with both teams now 10-1 in the Channel League.

According to MaxPreps records online, it was Oxnard's first league loss since January of 2019!

Junior star Luke Zuffelato scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in a third quarter in which the Dons turned a 22-17 deficit into a 36-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

He made 3 three-pointers in that quarter.

Whipps saved his best for last scoring all 9 of his points in the fourth quarter and he also finished with 15 rebounds.

Waylon Finkel made 3 three-pointers in the second half and finished with 12 points while Will Harmon added 7.

The Dons led 9-5 after the first quarter but Oxnard took a 16-15 lead into halftime.

The Yellowjackets were led by junior point guard Marcos Ramirez who scored 22 points.