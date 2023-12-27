Disneyland welcomes Alabama and Michigan ahead of Rose Bowl showdown

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh loves the famous Disneyland tagline "The Happiest Place on Earth."

"What a slogan," began Harbaugh. "They nailed it with that slogan. So yeah we can be at the happiest place on earth today and we got a chance to be at the happiest place on earth which would be a winning locker room at the Rose Bowl."

No. 1 Michigan meets #4 Alabama in a College Football Playoff Semifinal on New Year's Day in Pasadena.

The winner will move on to the National Championship Game against the winner of the other semifinal between Washington and Texas.

Before the Wolverines and Crimson Tide square off at the Rose Bowl, they came together at Disneyland to be part of a festive cavalcade down Main Street, USA.

Like Harbaugh, Alabama head coach Nick Saban savored the welcome event to kick off the Rose Bowl festivities.

"It's always uplifting to me to see people happy and there are a lot of happy people at Disneyland" began Saban who has won a record 7 national titles. "Having my granddaughter sitting next to me and my wife Miss Terry of 52 years and that was enjoyable in itself."

Each team also had three players ride down Main Street in the parade.

Representing Michigan were running back Blake Corum, defensive back Mike Sainristil and defensive lineman Kris Jenkins.

Alabama's three players were quarterback Jalen Milroe, linebacker Dallas Turner and defensive back Malachi Moore.

The day at the Disneyland Resort also included a ride on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and a group photo with Mickey Mouse in front of Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle.

The Rose Bowl Game is Monday, January 1 at 2 p.m.