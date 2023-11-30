Cal Poly upsets San Jose State in overtime as Sanders scores 22 points

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Kobe Sanders was clutch as Cal Poly scored an upset win over San Jose State beating the Spartans in overtime 81-77 at Mott.

Sanders scored all of his team-high 22 points after halftime including a three-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

San Jose State led 67-61 with 1:06 left before Sanders scored all 8 of the Mustangs points down the stretch to will the team to overtime.

Cal Poly grabbed the lead early in overtime on a bucket by Tuukka Jaakkola and a three-pointer by Jarred Hyder.

The Mustangs trailed 38-30 at halftime but grabbed a 47-46 lead with 12 and a half minutes to play.

Cal Poly is 3-4 and they begin a 3-game road trip on Saturday with a 1pm contest against Idaho.