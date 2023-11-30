Skip to Content
Top Stories

Ajay Mitchell leads UCSB past Northern Arizona for 4th straight win

GAUCHOS.00_00_05_02.Still001
Ajay Mitchell scores a game-high 30 points as UCSB defeats Northern Arizona 70-59.
By
Published 12:26 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ajay Mitchell ran circles around the Northern Arizona defense as the star point guard poured in a game-high 30 points to lead UCSB to a 70-59 victory.

After starting the season 0-2, UCSB has reeled off four straight wins.

Mitchell did most of his damage right at the rim as he constantly dribbled past the Lumberjacks defense for layups.

The junior finished 9-of-15 from the floor and he was 11-of-12 from the free throw line.

Josh Pierre-Louis stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content