Ajay Mitchell leads UCSB past Northern Arizona for 4th straight win

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ajay Mitchell ran circles around the Northern Arizona defense as the star point guard poured in a game-high 30 points to lead UCSB to a 70-59 victory.

After starting the season 0-2, UCSB has reeled off four straight wins.

Mitchell did most of his damage right at the rim as he constantly dribbled past the Lumberjacks defense for layups.

The junior finished 9-of-15 from the floor and he was 11-of-12 from the free throw line.

Josh Pierre-Louis stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.