Return to Glory! St. Bonaventure wins CIF-SS Division 3 Championship over Warren

VENTURA, Calif. - St. Bonaventure High School football is back on top!

The Seraphs captured their 11th CIF-Southern Section title in school history but first since 2008 by edging Warren of Downey 24-21.

George Mann booted a 26-yard field goal with 16 seconds to play as St. Bonaventure celebrates a CIF-SS Division 3 crown.

Koen Glover scored all three of the Seraphs touchdowns as they rallied from a 14-7 third quarter deficit.

After a scoreless first quarter St. Bonaventure grabbed a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by the junior Glover.

The scoring drive was set up on an interception and long return by sophomore Jeremiah Barrios.

The Bears used the same formula to tie the game.

After an interception and long return by Jasiah Smith, quarterback Madden Iamaleava scored on a one-yard dive.

There were five turnovers in the first half and the game was tied at 7.

The Bears scored on the opening possession of the third quarter on a touchdown run by Kelton Strickland.

The Seraphs tied the game at 14 on a 19-yard touchdown run up the middle by Koen Glover mid-third quarter.

On the first play of the fourth quarter Glover got the hat trick, his third touchdown of the game was a 2-yard touchdown run.

Warren answered with an improbable touchdown.

From their own 1-yard line and facing 3rd and 10, Iamaleava dumped a short pass over the middle to Jordan Ross who ran to the outside for a first down, hurdled a would-be tackler and raced down the field for a 99-yard touchdown to stun St. Bonaventure and tie the game at 21 with 11:29 left.

The Seraphs pinned Warren back to the 2-yard line later in the fourth quarter but this time they got a stop when Jaden Few recorded a quarterback sack inside the five.

The Seraphs began their game-winning drive on their own 40-yard line.

They patiently drove down the field and drained over five minutes of the clock.

After Mann drilled the go-ahead field goal, the Bears managed to complete 2 passes to set up one last play with 4 seconds left.

But the long pass to the end zone was intercepted by DJ Doss and the celebration was on as the Seraphs finally add to their trophy case after a 15 year wait.

St. Bonaventure improves to 11-3 on the year and will now head to the CIF-State Playoffs that begins next week.