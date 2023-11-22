UCSB defeats a spirited Westmont team in first meeting since 2020

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ajay Mitchell is feeling great but the UCSB defense is still ailing early in the season.

The Gauchos had plenty of fire power on offense to beat their neighbor Westmont College 91-79 in the first meeting between these two since January of 2020.

In his second game back from injury, Mitchell scored 16 of his team-high 21 points in the first half as UCSB led 46-31 at the break.

But the NCAA Division II Warriors kept in shouting distance behind a game-high 28 points from Anthony Mcintyre.

His 3-pointer with 14:33 left in the game cut the Westmont deficit to 57-49.

But the NCAA Division 1 Gauchos used their size advantage to build the lead back to 20 points again.

Yohan Traore had 18 points and Matija Belic added a career-high 16 points for UCSB who shot a sizzling 61.8 percent from the floor.

Westmont shot 47.1 percent but was outrebounded 40-24.

UCSB improved to 2-2 on the season as Mitchell made 8-of-10 shots from the field with 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

"I feel really good," began Mitchell. "I took a lot of time off to get ready and now I feel great."

While the offense has been strong to start the year the Gauchos defense is a work in progress.

"It's 100 percent on me," lamented UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack. "I have to emphasize it, I have to do a better job of teaching and coaching defense and we're going to get there."

UCSB is at Fresno State on Monday, November 27.

Westmont hosts Life Pacific on Saturday at 6pm.