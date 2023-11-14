Skip to Content
Former UCSB standout Skip Schumaker named National League Manager of the Year

Former UCSB star Skip Schumaker was named National League Manager of the Year.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Skip Schumaker made quite a first impression!

He was named the National League Manager of the Year in his first season as a Major League Baseball skipper.

The former UCSB baseball star guided the Miami Marlins to their first playoff appearance in a full season since 2003.

The Marlins went 84-78 to get into the playoffs as a wild card team.

Schumaker played at UCSB for two years and back in 2001 he hit .400 while banging out a school-record 100 hits in 250 plate appearances.

He played 11 seasons in the big leagues and was part of two World Series-winning teams with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.

