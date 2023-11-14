Former UCSB standout Skip Schumaker named National League Manager of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Skip Schumaker made quite a first impression!

He was named the National League Manager of the Year in his first season as a Major League Baseball skipper.

The former UCSB baseball star guided the Miami Marlins to their first playoff appearance in a full season since 2003.

The Marlins went 84-78 to get into the playoffs as a wild card team.

Schumaker played at UCSB for two years and back in 2001 he hit .400 while banging out a school-record 100 hits in 250 plate appearances.

He played 11 seasons in the big leagues and was part of two World Series-winning teams with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.