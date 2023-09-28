Gauchos legends help celebrate former UCSB head coach Jerry Pimm on his 85th birthday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jerry Pimm thought he was just having dinner with his good friend Peter Jordano and current UCSB head basketball coach Joe Pasternack.

But then his friends started walking to the pool area at the La Cumbre Country Club like Jeff Henley.

And then a parade of former Gauchos greats arrived starting with 3-time NBA Champion Brian Shaw who gave their former coach a great big hug on his 85th birthday.

Following Shaw was Carrick DeHart, Gary Gray, Matt Stock, and Idris Jones.

Pimm's longtime UCSB assistant coach Ben Howland embraced his former boss and the party was on.

The group took a stroll down memory lane and talked about the glory days of UCSB hoops when they knocked off top-ranked UNLV as well as North Carolina State on their way to NCAA Tournament appearances and the school's lone win in the Big Dance in 1990.