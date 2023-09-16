Skip to Content
Top Stories

Friday Football Focus Week 4 Highlights

ST JOE NIPOMO.00_00_44_01.Still001
Friday Football Focus highlights from week four
By
Published 12:14 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from local high school football games.

Segment 1: Arroyo Grande rallies to beat Lompoc 41-23, St. Joseph blanks Nipomo 47-0, Bishop Diego can't keep up with St. Pius X-St. Matthias of Downey 44-13, Santa Barbara defeats Oxnard 21-7.

https://youtu.be/HhNmQZV6gs0
Segment 1

Segment 2: Pacifica defeats San Marcos 49-14, Ventura pitches a 42-0 shutout at Dos Pueblos, Carpinteria loses 36-30 to Grace Brethren

https://youtu.be/GrgVLAGFh-A
Segment 2

Segment 3: Mission Prep defeats Santa Ynez 41-6, Paso Robles beats Paso Robles 21-14, San Luis Obispo outlasts Cabrillo 49-37.

https://youtu.be/1FFmED8z9n8
Segment 3

Segment 4: St. Bonaventure edges Oak Hills 23-21.

https://youtu.be/8M6UP0szUqg
Segment 4

Segment 5: Results

https://youtu.be/v-HyL-EdWDM
Segment 5

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content