Friday Football Focus Week 4 Highlights

Segment 1: Arroyo Grande rallies to beat Lompoc 41-23, St. Joseph blanks Nipomo 47-0, Bishop Diego can't keep up with St. Pius X-St. Matthias of Downey 44-13, Santa Barbara defeats Oxnard 21-7.

