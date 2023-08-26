Skip to Content
Former UCSB Gaucho Nicolas Moreno de Alboran qualifies for US Open

Former UCSB Gaucho Nicolas Moreno de Alboran qualifies for US Open
today at 4:25 pm
Published 4:18 pm

NEW YORK, NY.- There will be two tennis players with Santa Barbara ties competing in the US Open next week in New York.

Former UCSB standout Nicolas Moreno de Alboran qualified for the US Open on Saturday, winning a thrilling three-set match over Joris De Loore 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(12).

He will make his Grand Slam main draw debut on either Monday or Tuesday.

He is ranked a career-best No. 130 in the world.

Moreno de Alboran is a former Big West Player of the Year and he won an NCAA Tournament match for UCSB in 2018.

Santa Barbara native Kayla Day received a wild card into the women's main draw and will face No. 30 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania on Monday.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

