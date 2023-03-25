The Joe Show continues at UCSB as Joe Pasternack pulls out of Cal search and agrees to 5-year contract extension

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Joe Pasternack is staying put!

The UCSB men's head basketball coach has agreed to a 5-year contract extension after being pursued by Pac-12 school Cal.

Reached by phone, Pasternack said he pulled out of the Cal head coaching search today.

"I am so excited to continue to lead the UCSB basketball program and to continue to capture championships with the Gauchos," said Pasternack. "My family and I love our players, we love the Santa Barbara community and we are totally aligned with the UCSB administration. We are grateful to Gauchos Athletic Director Kelly Barsky and Chancellor Henry Yang."

Pasternack arrived at UCSB in the spring of 2017 wanting to awaken what he called a 'sleeping giant.'

Pasternack's Gauchos have won 20 or more games in 5 of his 6 seasons including a program record 27 wins this year.

He has won or shared 2 Big West regular season titles, won 2 conference tournament championships with two trips to the NCAA Tournament in the past three years.

His overall record at UCSB is 132 wins against just 53 losses.

With his new deal in place, which is believed to make him the highest paid coach in the Big West, Pasternack will try to deliver on his goal to have UCSB dominate the Big West like Gonzaga has done in the West Coast Conference.