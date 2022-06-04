Good Ride Rally gives back to service members

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- Saturday marked the second annual Santa Barbara Good Ride Poker Run to support veterans.

The event, which started in Santa Barbara and ended in Los Alamos, brought motorcyclists together to raise money for veterans. The money will be donated to organizations including "Save Our Service Members" and "Infinite Hero."

Participants of the Good Ride Rally enjoyed over 40 miles of scenic views and explored hidden gems on several stops along the way.

One rider named Kelani Corn stated, "Riding through the back country to get to go to... Cold Springs Tavern, for instance, and Fig Mountain was epic, too."

Cary Hart, the founder of Good Ride, hopes that veterans will get the attention and care they deserve. He emphasized that people who are unable to join the motorcycle ride can always donate a ride to a veteran.

For more information, visit goodrideally.com