Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will not reveal escape details

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office confirmed to The News Channel that it has determined how an inmate escaped from the Main Jail in Santa Barbara about 7 o'clock Sunday night.

Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 23 years old of Santa Maria, escaped from the jail with help from two accomplices.

Sheriff's officials announced on Tuesday in a press release they had arrested Camarillo-Sanchez at a motel in San Luis Obispo late Monday night. They also arrested a man and a woman, both 24-years old from Santa Maria, who are accused of being accomplices.

The Sheriff's press release did not reveal how the trio pulled off the escape, except a reference to the woman who investigators believe waited near the Mail Jail in a getaway vehicle.

The News Channel followed up on Wednesday and a Sheriff's spokeswoman confirmed they know how Camarillo-Sanchez and his two accomplices pulled off the escape. However, the Sheriff's Office said it will not release any of those details for security reasons.

Raquel Zick, the Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, told The News Channel that an internal investigation is underway to determine what measures are needed to avoid copycat escapes.

Detectives tracked Camarillo-Sanchez to a motel on the 1000 block of Olive Street in San Luis Obispo. He faces new charges connected to the escape, plus the charges he was already in custody for including domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and other violent felonies. Camarillo-Sanchez is being held on $1,390,000 bail.

Both alleged accomplices were caught on Monday night during a traffic stop in the Santa Maria area. She faces charges in connection with the escape and prior outstanding warrants. The man also faces charges related to the escape. Both were booked at the Main Jail.