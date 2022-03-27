Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 10:48 pm
Published 10:39 pm

Search on for man who escaped Santa Barbara main jail

Joshua Camarillo Sanchez
contributed

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the main jail tonight.

Deputies say Joshua Camarillo Sanchez, 23, of Santa Maria escaped on Sunday around 7:10 p.m.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jail pants and white shoes.

He has brown hair and eyes, and tattoos on his neck and right eyebrow.

If someone sees him they are urged to call 9-1-1.

The Sheriff's Office released his booking photo.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content