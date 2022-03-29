Escaped Santa Barbara County Jail inmate arrested in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The inmate who escaped from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Sunday night was arrested in San Luis Obispo on Monday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

It was reported that Santa Maria resident Joshua Camarillo Sanchez, 23, escaped from the jail around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

He was arrested by detectives near the 1000 block of Olive Street in San Luis Obispo around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.