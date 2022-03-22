Santa Barbara to finalize new city council district maps next week

Skip to Content
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara’s new districts map is starting to take shape. The city got the new data after the 2020 census and is narrowing down the final maps based on the population. 

About a dozen different maps were cut down to a final four selection. The city will keep its six districts. District 1 and District 3 are either a majority Latino or plural majority of Latinos.

On March 30 there will be a community hearing and the city expects to make a final vote on which districts map the city will use for the next ten years. 

