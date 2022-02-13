Santa Barbara’s season ends in CIF-SS Quarterfinals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara High girls water polo team was beaten by Harvard Westlake 10-3 in a CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinal game on Saturday afternoon at the Santa Barbara pool.

After Olivia Obando banked a shot off the water and into the goal to get the Dons within a 5-3 deficit, the seconded-seeded Wolverines swiftly responded with five unanswered scores en route to the win.

Santa Barbara concludes the year with a 16-14 record.