Santa Barbara grocery stores gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — With the Super Bowl on Sunday, grocery stores throughout the country are preparing for a very busy weekend.

On Friday afternoon, Bristol Farms was bustling with business.

This weekend, the grocery store is about to get even busier because of the big game.

For store director Joey Castanon, this means plenty of people preparing for parties.

“We have what it takes to throw a party,” he said. “A lot of finger foods, a lot of grilling and we've got all the condiments, hamburger buns, hot dog buns.”

No matter who you’re rooting for, it’s all about filling up grocery carts fast.

“We picked up a few things for the Super Bowl, some chips, some beverages,” one grocery shopper Mark Scamahorn said. “I’m not sure quite yet what I'm going to make yet.”

Last year, big game gatherings were put on pause of the pandemic.

This year however, the football festivities are back in full force.

“We're planning on bigger parties happening and people wanting to bring stuff,” Castanon said. “Even if they're not the host, maybe they want to bring a dessert, or bring dips.”

Across town at the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, owner Brandon Brewer says the Super Bowl is one of the biggest food frenzied holidays of the entire year.

Brandon Brewer, Grocery Outlet Owner:

“It's big-time, so I mean, we definitely think about it and prepare for it and make sure we have all the goods that people are looking for.”

This weekend, his store will be packed with people.

Brandon Brewer, Grocery Outlet Owner:

“All our customers are excited about it, I mean, I think everybody's really ready to have, you know, a nice, nice big game party.”

Sharon Morley is hosting a small get together for the game.

“Obviously, it's about the teams, it's about the sports, but if you're anything like me, you like to eat. Most people, I think, are foodies.”

Sales will also be boosted by Valentine's Day, which takes place a day after the Super Bowl.