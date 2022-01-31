Rams postgame report after a 20-17 win over 49ers in NFC Championship that sends LA to the Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Finally the Los Angeles Rams figured out how to beat rival San Francisco and they will now host the LA Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams edged the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium which will also host Super Bowl LVI on February 13.

NewsChannel Sports Director Mike Klan talked to several Rams players after they snapped a 6-game losing streak to San Francisco that began in 2019.