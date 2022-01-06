Here’s where to find a COVID-19 test in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — COVID-19 is surging in Santa Barbara County. Five days into 2022 and Santa Barbara County Public Health (SBCPH) officials are reporting more new cases than any other week during the pandemic. People are desperately searching for where they can find a COVID test but are having problems.

There are free PCR COVID-19 testing sites at the Direct Relief parking lot, 6100 Wallace Becknell Road, and at SBCPH at 267 Camino del Remedio. Both ask for appointments on the SBCPH website. The mini-bus at Direct Relief is accepting walk-ups based on availability. Patients will still need to sign-up for a patient ID number to be in the system before being tested. To sign-up go to the LHI website.

There are three paid rapid test sites in Santa Barbara. One is at La Cumbre Plaza. It costs $125 for a test. South Coast Analytics states tests will come back within 30 minutes or an hour depending on the test. To sign up click here.

Another test site is at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Test there cost $149. However, for Santa Barbara Unified School District superintendent Hilda Maldonado said the tests are free for district students and staff. Aptitude Clinical, who administers the tests, states the results come back the same day. To make an appointment click here.

Sansum Clinic offers rapid tests at their clinic for $100. The healthcare system states results come back after 20 minutes. Testing is done seven days a week at 215 Pesetas Lane. To make an appointment click here.

Local drugstores have at-home COVID testing kits. However, they are selling out the same day they go on their shelves. On Thursday the Rite-Aid in Goleta sold-out of their weekly supply in thirty minutes of putting them on the shelves. Employees limited one test kit per customer. Pharmacy employees recommend calling ahead to see when the next shipment is due.

If you test positive while taking an at-home COVID test kit, SBCPH urges people to notify them so they can help patients with the next step after testing positive.