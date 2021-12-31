New COVID-19 cases race towards pandemic record high

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County records back-to-back 530+ new case days. Wednesday Santa Barbara County Public Health (SBCPH) stated it was 534, Thursday 538. Public health officials state the single-day pandemic record is 779 on January 10, 2021.

SBCPH director Van Do-Reynoso and Sansum Clinics/Cottage Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. David Fisk, point to the increased travel, gatherings and more infectious Omicron variant for the rise in cases.

Both said they were expecting a rise in cases. However, both are waiting to see how the hospitalizations will follow. They’re hoping Santa Barbara County’s higher vaccination rate will help. However, they are seeing breakthrough cases among those who got fully vaccinated with one or two-dose vaccine series and even with a second or third booster.

As cases continue to climb health experts encourage people to reduce gatherings. Continue to wear a mask near crowds. And if exposed get tested and isolate as much as possible.

To learn how to find a test visit SBCPH website. And to schedule a vaccine or boost visit MyTurn.ca.gov.