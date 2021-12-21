Santa Barbara is ready to ring in the new year with events around the South Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — New Year’s Eve is on a Friday this year. That could bring out more people than normal to celebrate the holiday. Several businesses around Santa Barbara are giving people lots of options on how to celebrate.

The Santa Barbara sympathy is hosting their annual New Year’s Eve concert at the Granada. Bob Bernhardt will host an evening with Gershwin and symphonic celebration favorites. There will also be a chance to sing-along with The Symphony. For more information visit the Granada Theatre’s website.

Along the beach, the Rosewood Miramar Beach will ring in the new year for those looking for a night of elegance and exclusive service. This will be their first New Year’s Eve celebration. The even will be speakeasy-themed. For more information visit the Rosewood Hotel’s website.

For those who can’t decide on just one place to celebrate, there will be a New Year’s Eve bar crawl. Tickets will include free welcome drinks at select locations, drink specials and a map to participating locations. For ticket information visit their Eventbrite page.

Not all parties happen at midnight. Starting at 9:30 a.m. Noon Year’s Eve at the Moxi will start celebrating. There will be a special rooftop DJ along with MOXI-themed activities. The celebration will be topped off with a MOXI-wide countdown complete with confetti, noisemakers and other surprises. For more information visit MOXI’s website.

For more events happening around Santa Barbara visit here.