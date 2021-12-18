Casa de la Raza reopens and hosts toy drive for families and fundraiser for 5-year-old needing bone marrow transplant

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- On the corner of Calle Caser Chavez and East Montecito Street sits a Santa Barbara historical site. Organizers who own the property said it's the only Latino-owned Hispanic heritage cultural center in California.

La Casa de la Raza, the Cesar Chavez Center, was founded in 1971. Its mission is to develop, empower and advocate for the Latino community.

Saturday the center hosted its first event since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured a toy and food drive for families in need. There was live music, food, a raffle and free haircuts for kids.

Organizers also used the event to try to raise money and find a match for a 5-year-old who needs a bone marrow transplant.

Ramon Cardenas is one of the founders of Granny’s Kids Foundation. His foundation is one of the groups that put on Saturday's event. Cardenas said the center is important to bring the community together, especially for things like finding a transplant donor.

“Important you know to try to find a match for this five-year-old that needs a bone morrow transplant," said Cardenas. "He has not that many days left, you know, to find a donor. So we’re having the Teddybear Cancer Foundation come through and search for some matches and hopefully we can find one match.”

For more information about the center or to help be a donor, visit their website.