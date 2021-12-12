Righetti’s remarkable run stopped in state title game

ATHERTON, Calif. — Righetti had been riding high throughout a historic playoff run.

However, the Warriors season came to a close with a 16-0 loss to Atherton Sacred Heart Prep on Saturday afternoon in the CIF State Division 5-A championship game.

Despite going 1-8 during the regular season, Righetti rolled off five straight wins while winning the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship and Division 5-A CIF-State SoCal regional.

This marked the Warriors' first football CIF title and also the first 11-man CIF crown for any high school in the Santa Maria Valley.

Righetti (6-9 overall) finishes as runners-up in the state in Division 5-A.