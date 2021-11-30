Santa Barbara County kids 5 to 11 years old preparing for their second dose ahead of the Omicron Variant’s arrival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Earlier this month children finally got to roll their sleeves up to get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. They had to wait almost a year since the first version of the vaccines became available. Now their time for the second dose is approaching.

Three different versions of the COVID-19 vaccine have been used in California and Santa Barbara County, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. Pfizer’s has a three-week waiting period between the shots, Moderna four-weeks and Johnson and Johnson is a single dose.

On November 3, Pfizer-BioTech’s COVID-19 vaccine gained emergency use for kids 5 to 11 years old. Pfizer’s first COVID vaccine gained emergency approval in December 2020.

Cottage Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, said the dose will look a little different. They will be one-third the size but just as effective as a normal dose for an adult.

To signup to get a COVID-19 vaccine visit MyTurn.ca.gov