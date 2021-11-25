Santa Barbara celebrates Thanksgiving the American Riveria way

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- It has become a Castro family tradition. Bringing family members from Ventura, Oxnard and Los Angeles to Santa Barbara for volleyball during the holidays.

“All here is my family," said Pedro Castro-Perez. "So all of the generations, all of the people here.”

Three generations of Castros served up some Thanksgiving fun to work up an appetite ahead of their big meal.

Stephen Castro is one of the young family members. He said, “I like pies and ice cream and chocolate bars.”

While on State Street locals and tourists are traded dish duties for wait service.

Fern O'Shea came to Santa Barbara with her family who lives in El Segundo, California and Denver.

“This State Street is really cool," said O'Shea. "With all the lights here and everything it’s really nice. It’s a lot of fun. It’s very festive. It’s just really great. And we get to spend time together and not have to do dishes.”

Some restaurants were open for sit-down or take-out meals. Some came to eat, others to watch football, some both. For one family Mexican was this year’s Thanksgiving meal. However, they didn’t forget about the more traditional meals.

“When I go home I’m going to cook a Cornish game hen and stuffing," said O'Shea. "I’m going to have my stuffing and potatoes.”

For all the goal was the same spending time with their families.