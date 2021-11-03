Santa Barbara County preparing for COVID-19 vaccines for kids

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Tuesday Pfizer-BioTech’s COVID-19 vaccine gained emergency use for kids 5 to 11 years old. Pfizer’s first COVID vaccine gained emergency approval in December 2020. Soon a child’s size version of the vaccine could be available to Santa Barbara County kids.

Cottage Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, said the dose will look a little different. They will be one-third the size but just as effective as a normal dose for an adult.

Dr. Fitzgibbons said the one-third size dose is a sweet spot to reduce potential side effects while offering similar protection against COVID-19. And with the holiday season coming up, she urges parents not to wait and get their kids vaccinated as soon as they can.

Dr. Fitzgibbons said both of her kids in the 5 to 11 age group have appointments next week.