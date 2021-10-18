Midnight Monday is the deadline to register before Santa Barbara’s General Municipal Election

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara is hosting its last odd-year election. After this election, all of their city elections will move to even number years. As a result, whoever wins this mayoral election will serve a five-year term, before returning to a four-year term.

Monday at midnight is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming General Municipal Election on November 2. The election is being conducted by mail, so registering is important to make sure each voter receives a mailed ballot.

If a voter missed Monday’s deadline they can go to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office at 4440-A Calle Real or Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa Street to register and pick up a mailed ballot.

To register online visit here. You can also register in person at Santa Barbara City Hall or the Elections Office.