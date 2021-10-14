Arrest made in months-old shooting that left Oxnard teen dead

Top Stories

OXNARD, Calif. – Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old Oxnard boy dead earlier this year.

After several months of investigating, Oxnard police have arrested another 16-year-old boy for the April shooting of Alexander Belleza.

Belleza was shot on April 29 on the 200 block of James Avenue in Oxnard. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died several days later after being placed on life support.

The Oxnard Police Department Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation, and with the assistance of SWAT teams and the Oxnard Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspected shooter was arrested.

The teen, who was unnamed due to his age, will be housed at the Ventura County Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives are still asking anyone who may have captured video or photographs near the scene of the crime to upload the evidence through the police department's website. Anyone who uploads media is able to remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about the shooting is also urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 805-486-6211. You can also submit a tip online.

The death of Belleza was Oxnard's fourth homicide in 2021 at the time.