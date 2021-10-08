Skip to Content
today at 12:46 pm
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office getting into Spooky Season with traveling pumpkin contest

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office deputies and employees are getting into the Halloween spirit early. The department is having a pumpkin decorating contest. Then they're taking their gorgeous gourds on the road to show them off.

The traveling pumpkin contest will allow the public to see the creative side of their sheriff's office in person. Then they can vote for their favorite.

Scott Sheahen

Scott Sheahen is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12.

