Santa Barbara beaches expecting summer-like weekend

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Thursday set an all-time high in Santa Barbara. The 95-degree day was 2 degrees above the record and nearly 30 degrees hotter than where the city started the week.

The summer-like temperatures are expected to continue at least through Friday and Saturday. Fewer clouds means more warmth from the sun during the day, but also cooler nights.

As a result to higher expected temperatures, people are expected at the South Coast beaches this weekend.