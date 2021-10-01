Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 6:23 pm

Okto-BEER-Fest coming to Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park Saturday

Okto-BEER-Fest
Okto-BEER-Fest

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Are you ready to drink some beer and wine, eat some delicious food while listening to live music? This weekend the Okto-BEER-fest will rock Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park. The event is Saturday from noon and until 8 p.m.

Reggae bands: One 2 Tree, Zero King, Soul Majestic, Eli Mac, Free Love Project and The Upbeat will perform. There will be craft beer from local breweries like Figueroa Mountain, M. Special and Topa Topa.

Jackie India, who's one of the organizers and part of the Resilience Institute said, money raised will help Santa Barbara, especially the youth.

"The cause is to unite against gun violence and create resources for like B Smart and See Something, Say Something," said Inda. "Those are all educational components that would happen throughout the community to do prevention for gun violence and suicidality.”

General Admission and VIP ticket are still available. To purchase your ticket visit Event Brite.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Scott Sheahen

Scott Sheahen is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Scott, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content