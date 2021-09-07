Still need a COVID-19 vaccine, here’s where you can get one in Santa Barbara County

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — More than a quarter of those who are eligible in Santa Barbara County are without their first dose of COVID-19. And only 55% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Health experts urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. They said the vaccine is the best defense against the virus. And also the best way to end the pandemic and to keep kids in school.

In south county, there are two clinics on top of the normal pharmacies administering the vaccine. Tuesday there will be a clinic at Carpinteria Middle School, 5351 Carpinteria Avenue, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Then Wednesday there will be a clinic on Santa Barbara’s Eastside at Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E Mason Street, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In north county there is a clinic every Friday in September at Santa Maria Bonita School, 313 W Tunnell Street, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Santa Maria Fairpark, 987 S Thornburg Road, will have a clinic five days a week throughout September. On Sundays through Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Next Tuesday Los Adobes De Maria, 1148 W. Boone Street, will have a clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In Orcutt, there’s a clinic every Tuesday this month at Walk Medical Wellness, 1145 E Clark Ave Suite I, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. And in Guadalupe on Thursday at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School, 4710 W. Main Street, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In Lompoc, there will be a couple of clinics. One at On Thursday at Lompoc Gardens, 300 W College Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Another at of Friday at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 East Ocean Avenue, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To find a local pharmacy or to schedule an appointment for one of the above clinics go to MyTurn.ca.gov or call 2-1-1.