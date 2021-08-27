Monday is the last day to register for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Get out to vote. Most Californians should have received their vote by mail ballot in their mailbox. In Santa Barbara County, the registrar of voters, Joe Holland, said 45,000 ballots have already been returned. He expects another 5,000 to be returned Friday.

Monday, August 30, is the last day voters can register to vote and appear on a voter sheet. After August 30, a voter must go to an elections office or voting location on election day to register and vote. Those voters will vote provisionally and their vote will be counted after the elections office confirmed they haven’t voted elsewhere.

Holland also recommends voters signup for BallotTrax. After signing up a voter can track where is their ballot.

September 14 is election day. Holland recommends voters mail their ballots a week before to ensure their vote gets counted. Or a voter can drop off their ballot at an elections office, poll location or a dropbox. To find a location visit the Santa Barbara County Elections Office website.