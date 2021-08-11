Delta Variant: What to know in Santa Barbara County

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The fourth wave of COVID-19 is surging. Health experts point to the highly contagious Delta variant and unvaccinated people as the source of the surge.

In Santa Barbara County 62.6% of those who are edible are fully vaccinated. That’s higher than the national average. Southeastern states with the lowest vaccination rates are seeing some of their highest new case totals.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials show during the fourth wave unvaccinated people are four times more likely to get COVID-19 than an unvaccinated person. So far in August, there have been 805 reported new cases. Santa Barbara County is on pace with about 2,500 new cases this month. That’s about the same as March, April, May and June combined.

The Delta Variant has made up the overwhelming majority of new COVID-19 cases the last month. The Gamma variant was second with 30%.

Due to the increasing COVID-19 cases, starting Wednesday Cottage Health will be requiring their employees as well as visitors to be vaccinated. Those who are not will have to show a negative test within 72 hours. Everyone is required to wear a mask, vaccinated or not.

To signup for a free COVID-19 vaccine visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 2-1-1.