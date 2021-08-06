Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County needs poll workers for special Gubernatorial Election

Santa Barbara County Elections Office
Scott Sheahen / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — California’s Gubernatorial Recall Election is September 14. To be ready Santa Barbara County needs poll workers.

Santa Barbara County registrar of voters, Joe Holland, said the county needs poll workers in Goleta, Lompoc and Santa Barbara. The county needs an additional 200 poll workers. The County will pay poll workers $180 to $240 for Election Day and to attend training.

Holland said voters are already registered for the recall election if they were registered for the 2020 Presidential Election. However, if someone moved since the last election they will need to update their voter registration.

To apply to become a poll worker or to make sure you’re registered visit Santa Barbara County Elections Office’s website.

