Wear a mask indoors: Santa Barbara County Public Health’s order to slow the fourth wave of COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Cases of COVID-19 are surging across the U.S., California and Santa Barbara County. And Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are mandating masks to be worn indoor among everyone 2-years-old and older. The mandate is for both those who are unvaccinated and vaccinated. The mandate will start Friday at 5 p.m.

During a Thursday morning press conference, health officials said Old Spanish Days Fiesta organizers are responsible for any cancelations or changes to the festival. Santa Barbara County Public Health officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said on Tuesday morning Old Spanish Days organizers asked Public Health for help keeping the public safe during the current surge. And based on those recommendations organizers chose to make changes to Fiesta.

As Fiesta moves into the weekend health officials didn’t add any new mandates other than wearing a mask indoors. Many bars, clubs and restaurants are planning to have Fiesta parties. And health officials only encouraged people to stay as distant as possible.

Santa Barbara County Public Health director Van Do-Reynoso added that health officials in Santa Barbara County are not entertaining the thought of using vaccination cards to enter events to encourage those who are unvaccinated to get a shot.

Health experts said the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting a vaccine. And the more people vaccinated, the safer the community will be.

To sign-up for a free COVID-19 go to MyTurn.ca.gov or call 2-1-1.