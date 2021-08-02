Here’s your chance to help Goleta draw their districts

Top Stories

GOLETA, Calif. — Goleta is creating city council districts. This will be the first time in their 20 year history. The city will use these districts to start the November 2022 elections.

In 2002 Goleta officially was incorporated. There were about 30,000 people. And the city council members representing the people didn’t have assigned districts.

Monday evening at 6 p.m. the City of Goleta will host a districting workshop. The community will learn how to draw and submit ideas for district boundaries using online tools or a paper map. People are encouraged to bring a fully charged laptop and/or pencil.

Look for the tent outside of City Hall at 130 Cremona Drive. Masks and physical distancing are encouraged. For more information about the districting visit the City of Goleta's website.