Jake Shimabukuro performs free ukulele concert for kids at the Arlington Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Internationally acclaimed musician Jake Shimabukuro performed a free ukulele concert for school kids at the Arlington Theatre Wednesday morning. Hundreds of 4-6th graders were bussed in from around the area, and they joyfully sang along to a number of songs.

Shimabukuro told the students he began playing ukulele at age four and his mom was his first teacher. He showed them the first chords he learned, and how easy the instrument is to pick up and strum a tune. The event was put on by UCSB Arts & Lectures with Shimabukuro returning to the stage a few hours later for a ticketed event dubbed "Holidays in Hawai`i" which is where he's from.

Scott Hennessee

