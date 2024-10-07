Solvang named “Best Christmas Town” in California

Solvang, California maintains their festive reputation as must-visit destination during the holidays, and is once again recognized as the best "Christmas Town" in the state.

The small town, located in Santa Ynez Valley wine country off of Highway 246, was named by Newsweek as the second-best Christmas town in the nation and the best in California.

The Danish capital of America is a popular day-trip destination for tourists year-around, but it is specifically recognized for its "unique take on the festive season.”

The Danish-style festivities begin as early as late November and run though early January with parades, markets, shows, and traditional holiday ceremonies.

It’s not the first time Solvang has been recognized by national publications for its Christmas spirit. In 2022, the town was named the “Best Small Town” to visit for Christmas in the state of California.

Solvang earned No. 2 on the Newsweek list, beat out by Grapevine, Texas as No. 1.

Solvang's celebrations begin with its annual Julefest. The traditional tree-lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 5:30 PM in Solvang Park.

