National Heirloom Exposition kicks off in Ventura this week
VENTURA, Calif. - The 2024 National Heirloom Exposition kicks off at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
The focus of the expo is to highlight California's Central Coast agricultural heritage.
It will also showcase the local food scene.
The three-day event will present heirloom produce in an expo hall called the Tower Squash.
The Seed Swap event is held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. daily.
The Poultry Show is set for Tuesday, September 10.
The National Heirloom Exposition is held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds from Sept. 10-12 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.