National Heirloom Exposition kicks off in Ventura this week

The National Heirloom Exposition is held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds from Sept. 10-12 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Poultry Show is set for Tuesday, September 10.

The Seed Swap event is held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. daily.

The three-day event will present heirloom produce in an expo hall called the Tower Squash.

It will also showcase the local food scene.

The focus of the expo is to highlight California's Central Coast agricultural heritage.

VENTURA, Calif. - The 2024 National Heirloom Exposition kicks off at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

