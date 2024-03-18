Manic Monday: Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table hosts Women in Sports and Prelude to March Madness

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table pulled off a successful doubleheader on Monday.

They hosted the Women in Sports Day and then followed it up with a Prelude to March Madness.

Over 500 local student-athletes came to the Earl Warren Showgrounds to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the passing of Title IX.

Originally scheduled last month but postponed due to a winter storm, SBART hosted a luncheon which featured keynote speaker Erin Blumert.

She won a bronze medal for Team USA in bobsledding at the 2010 Olympics.

Blumert is a local mom and co-owner at Prevail Conditioning in Santa Barbara.

The moderator was Catherine Remak of K-LITE.

In the evening the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table hosted its annual Prelude to March Madness.

Former UCSB assistant coach and UCLA head coach Ben Howland was the featured speaker.

He gave his expertise on filling out the men's NCAA Tournament bracket.

UCSB women's head basketball coach Bonnie Henrickson talked about the women's NCAA Tournament.

Prelude to March Madness is a fundraiser for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.