Special senior food distribution helps bridge limited food budgets amidst rising costs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County is responding to the needs of seniors, especially at a time when the cost of food at grocery stores is rising.

One recipient at the Goleta Valley Community Center said the costs now compared to what they were before COVID are significantly higher.

The U.S. Office of Government Accountability said food prices generally increase about 2% a year but during the pandemic they jumped 11% in 2021 to 2022. Inflation contributed to the increase along with supply chain issues and disruptions. The impacts were felt differently across the board.

Debra Krause is without permanent housing now and says not only does she need this help, but she sees the need across the board. "Everyone is affected by it, not just people who are needing a little assistance," she said.

The special fully loaded bags at the Goleta Community Center are given out every other Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. It's for adults over the age of 60, or over 55 to 59 with a disability.

In addition to food items like pasta, almonds, and canned goods, Krause said "there's greens and potatoes and onions and carrots and oranges. I mean the whole gamut of more available produce."

Volunteers help with the pickup process and even do a carry out service. Paul Marcus said he likes to, "give a little to people who could use some help and they are extremely appreciative which makes my job wonderful."

Fares Ghabrin can not walk easily and cooks at home regularly. "It's helped me. It's helped, yes. Every two weeks I take one (bag). It helps me, thanks very much."

The distribution goes fast in about one hour they give out about 40 bags of fresh fruits and vegetables and general groceries.

Dennis Jennings is one of the volunteers. He said, "it all goes out I've never seen anything go to waste. Lots of good things they're all fresh they're organic as well."

Seasonally some of the bags also have the over abundance of what's growing in the area. Paul Marcus said, "there's gleaning that goes on. This time of year, oranges, lemons, tangerines. Good stuff."

At this site, nutritional help was also offered to those coming by.

Beatoiz Angeles is with the Santa Barbara County Promotores Network. She said, "talking about the high blood pressure and so explain what kind of food is good. Sometimes it comes already in the bag."

She was working with Mayte Quintero who had other information in English and Spanish, "like which type of foods they can combine in their regular diet and they can at least try to make it work for them. We also give them information about Cal Fresh which is also helping families to get food."

The special senior distribution program is in addition to the full schedule of fresh produce and groceries already offered throughout the month county wide.