St. Joseph books return trip to CIF-CS D1 Final with double-digit win at Clovis West

FRESNO, Calif. - Sophomore Julius Price scored 24 points and 5-star junior Tounde Yessoufou added 21 points as St. Joseph rolled past Clovis West 88-73 in a CIF-CS Division 1 semifinal game.

It was the fourth straight season that these two powers have met in the playoffs with St. Joe's now winning three of them including last year's championship game.

The #3 Knights led 46-31 at the half as they improved to 30-2.

St. Joseph will go for a CIF-CS Division 1 championship repeat when they square off against top-seed Clovis North on Saturday at 8 P.M. in Fresno at Selland Arena.