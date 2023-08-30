Skip to Content
Local News

Former St. Bonaventure High School and Oxnard College star pitcher Darius Vines wins in Major League Baseball debut

MLB
Darius Vines wins in his MLB debut. He is a former St. Bonaventure High School and Oxnard College star.
By
Published 11:48 pm

DENVER, Colorado. - What a great first impression for rookie pitcher Darius Vines.

The St. Bonaventure High School and Oxnard College graduate Vines won in his Major League Baseball debut as Atlanta defeated Colorado 7-3.

Vines allowed just 2 runs on four hits while striking out five in six innings for the Braves.

Vines is the first visiting pitcher at hitters-friendly Coors Field in Colorado to work at least six innings and allow two or fewer runs in their Major League debut.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

