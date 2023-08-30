Former St. Bonaventure High School and Oxnard College star pitcher Darius Vines wins in Major League Baseball debut

DENVER, Colorado. - What a great first impression for rookie pitcher Darius Vines.

The St. Bonaventure High School and Oxnard College graduate Vines won in his Major League Baseball debut as Atlanta defeated Colorado 7-3.

Vines allowed just 2 runs on four hits while striking out five in six innings for the Braves.

Vines is the first visiting pitcher at hitters-friendly Coors Field in Colorado to work at least six innings and allow two or fewer runs in their Major League debut.